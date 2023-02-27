QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of QuidelOrtho worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

