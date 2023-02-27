Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.07.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,179 shares in the last quarter.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

