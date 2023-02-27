Rally (RLY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.42 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $68.50 million and $1.42 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,668,351,667 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The RLY token is an ERC-20 native token that powers the RLY Network. RLY is multi-chain and can also be obtained on other blockchains through official bridges and canonical swaps maintained by the RLY Network Association.RLY is utilized by consumer applications to enable a token economy in order to drive growth, adopt community, and reward engagement.RLY Network is an ecosystem of consumer apps powered by RLY Protocol, a token-enabled software suite for developers that facilitates token launching, instant pricing, immediate liquidity, and the opportunity to earn weekly RLY Rewards.RLY Protocol is managed by the RLY Network Association, a Swiss-based non-profit.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

