Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $28.26

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.26, but opened at $26.23. Range Resources shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 2,722,748 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.