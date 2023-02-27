Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $381.31 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $381.31 million and $10.80 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00419199 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.05 or 0.28337188 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.
About Ravencoin
Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,258,491,617 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
