Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.7 %

O opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 209.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

