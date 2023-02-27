Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $117.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,483,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 887,338 shares.The stock last traded at $31.75 and had previously closed at $44.51.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 78,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 420,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

