Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.97. Redfin shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 282,921 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Redfin Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $838.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Institutional Trading of Redfin

In other news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its position in shares of Redfin by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Redfin by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Stories

