Reviewing Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Elme Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $40.77 million 9.33 $9.40 million $46.37 0.95 Elme Communities $209.38 million 7.85 -$30.87 million ($0.35) -53.51

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Elme Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00

Elme Communities has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Elme Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 1,252.05% 82.77% 46.48% Elme Communities -14.74% -2.39% -1.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Elme Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Elme Communities on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

