Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) is Boxer Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines accounts for about 4.4% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned 4.49% of Revolution Medicines worth $78,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.49. 340,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines Profile

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

