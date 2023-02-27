Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 26,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 502,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $32,970.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,358.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.