Ribbon Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.30 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $76.30 million and approximately $477,531.98 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

