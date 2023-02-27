Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells $15,793.26 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $15,793.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rimini Street Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 254,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,963. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 169,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 947,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,838 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

