Robert W. Baird Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $39.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. Gordon Haskett downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.45.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.12%.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

