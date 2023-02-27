Robert W. Baird Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $22.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

