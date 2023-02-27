Rocket Pool ETH One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.61 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,748.97 or 0.07456444 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $358.78 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,138 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,752.70113737 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,631,702.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

