Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 2.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.70. 77,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.03 and a 200-day moving average of $416.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

