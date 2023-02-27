Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 6.8% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,004,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 214,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,727. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

