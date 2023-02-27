Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $39.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.5 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,255,000 after buying an additional 3,659,935 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,864,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,286,000 after buying an additional 271,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,672,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 594,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

See Also

