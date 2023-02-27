Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IONS stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $48.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after buying an additional 1,596,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after buying an additional 818,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

