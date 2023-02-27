SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €106.92 ($113.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 12 month high of €112.74 ($119.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.51.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

