Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.53 and last traded at $118.45. 884,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 958,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.