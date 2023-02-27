Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.53 and last traded at $118.45. 884,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 958,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.
Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.
Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
