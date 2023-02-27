Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $50,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.9% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

