SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $14,233,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 258,507 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $14,678,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

