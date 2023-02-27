Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,766 ($21.27) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 730 ($8.79) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 608 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,374.85 ($16.56). The company has a market capitalization of £136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.77, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 719.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 763.01.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

