ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is CDAM UK Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 9.9% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $60,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $431.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 265.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

