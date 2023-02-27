Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Shake Shack worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $19,656,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.74. 115,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,794. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.