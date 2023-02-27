Shentu Achieves Market Cap of $73.46 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Shentu has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market cap of $73.46 million and $2.51 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,110,522 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

