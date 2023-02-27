Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON EYE opened at GBX 532.50 ($6.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £155.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26,625.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 553.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 562.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 384 ($4.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.35).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.50), for a total transaction of £126,414 ($152,232.66). Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

See Also

