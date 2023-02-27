Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 6.1 %

Sienna Senior Living stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.40.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

