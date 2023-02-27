Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 7.0 %

About Silvergate Capital

SI opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

