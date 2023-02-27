SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $642.19 million and $276.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00042292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00218630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,489.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.41908418 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $102,276,274.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.