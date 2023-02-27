SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Down to $19.79

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $19.27. SkyWest shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 269,899 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

SkyWest Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $954.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $681.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $41,792,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $7,113,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,010,000 after buying an additional 395,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 546.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 426,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 360,459 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

