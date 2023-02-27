SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $296.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.73.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 5,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,673,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 101,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

