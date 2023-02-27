Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.31. Spok has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Spok Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Spok

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently 114.68%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Featured Stories

