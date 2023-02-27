SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 58,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.40.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

