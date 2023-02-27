Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRRP opened at $8.80 on Monday. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

Insider Transactions at Star Equity

In other Star Equity news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 84,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 182,970 shares of company stock worth $176,667 in the last 90 days.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

