Stephen Davis Sells 3,851 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,141. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 213,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

