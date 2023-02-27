StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 4.1 %

AAU opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

