StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Trading Down 3.3 %
ENZ opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.43.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.