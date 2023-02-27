StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 3.3 %

ENZ opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.43.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

