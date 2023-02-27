StockNews.com Downgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Buy

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $386.17 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.82.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.