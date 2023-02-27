StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ADXS opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44.
Advaxis Company Profile
See Also
