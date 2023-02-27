StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Leju stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Leju has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $10.70.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

