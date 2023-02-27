StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Leju stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Leju has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $10.70.
Leju Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.