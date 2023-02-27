StockNews.com Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $431.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($0.07). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

