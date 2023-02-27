StockNews.com Lowers Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 7.9 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $146.81 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $146.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

