StockNews.com Upgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to “Hold”

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Shares of TEAM opened at $162.55 on Friday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $321.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,540 shares of company stock valued at $36,975,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 980.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

