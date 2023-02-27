Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $182,357.80 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $182,357.80 and approximately $190.71 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048232 USD and is down -21.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,575.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

