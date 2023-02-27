Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of INN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. 586,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,023. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

