TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$59.00 at UBS Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.50.

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.82 on Monday, reaching C$55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,970. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$52.12 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

