TD Securities Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$60.88.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$52.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.52. The stock has a market cap of C$26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

